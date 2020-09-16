LaQuita Joy (Haushalter) McAdams

ROCKBRIDGE – LaQuita Joy (Haushalter) McAdams, 84, passed away at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton.

She was born on November 8, 1935 in Jerseyville to the late Carl and Bertha Josephine (Corzine) Haushalter.

LaQuita grew up in Jerseyville, where she graduated with the class of 1949 from Jersey Community High School.

She married William Turner McAdams Sr. on April 2, 1955 in Jerseyville and together they shared in 53 years of marriage, prior to his death on January 29, 2009.

They spent the early years of their marriage residing in Jerseyville, prior to relocating to the farm in Rockbridge in 1964.

LaQuita enjoyed bowling in her younger years, as well as fishing. She worked hard to maintain the household, always running a tight ship.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, William T. “Bill” and Stacey McAdams Jr. of Clinton, New York; three grandsons and their spouses, Terry and Cheri McAdams of Greenfield; Josh and Kim McAdams of Rockbridge and Matthew McAdams of Sarasota, Florida; two great-grandsons, Isaac and Paxton; two great-grandaughters, Torrie and Jillian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Cox.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.

Burial will take place at the Kane Cemetery.

Under current State of Illinois mandates, a maximum of 50 people are permitted to be in the funeral home at any given time; mask must be work and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, where LaQuita was a member.