Larry A. “Shorty” Shumate, 56, of Pierron, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Rich Cook, First Congregational Church of Highland, officiating. Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas.