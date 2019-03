Larry A. Tucker

Larry A. Tucker, 68, of Alton, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Quarters at Des Peres in Missouri.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Rev. Jerry McCaskey will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.