Larry C. James

Larry C. James, age 70, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Our dear husband, brother and uncle, deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private visitation and funeral will be held. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.