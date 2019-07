Larry D. Chamness

Larry D. Chamness, 53, of Granite City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.