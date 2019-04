Larry D. Hostetler

Larry D. Hostetler, 77, of Godfrey, died at 4 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Steven J. Friese will officiate. Burial will be in the church prayer garden with full military honors by VFW Post 1308.