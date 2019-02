Larry D. Miller

Larry D. Miller, 77, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon, followed immediately by a luncheon.