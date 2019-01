Larry Dwight Payton, 74, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Friday, January 4, at Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, with Pastor Wes James officiating. Interment will be in Fort Smith Arkansas National Cemetery.

Irwin Chapel handled arrangements.