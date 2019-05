Larry E. “Laughing Larry” Hamann, 70, of Highland, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.