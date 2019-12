Larry E. Stark

Larry E. Stark, 58, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 29, 2019, at his home, after a 17-month battle with glioblastoma.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, January 4, at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., with a service to follow from 8-9 p.m.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.