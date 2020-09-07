Larry G. Horstmeyer, 71, of Granite City passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

In celebration of Larry’s life, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. John Cemetery, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Beverly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the American Heart Association.

