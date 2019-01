Larry Glassmeyer, 75, of Dow, passed away at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, December 2, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 5, at Liberty Prairie Cemetery. Pastor Chris Smith will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.