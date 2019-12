Larry K. Bandy

Larry K. Bandy, 77, of Moro, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.