Larry Peal

Larry Allen Peal, 66, of Alton, died May 11, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.
Private burial will be in Paradise Cemetery in Land between the Lakes, Ky.
Marks Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
