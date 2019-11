Laryn Pearl Kuethe

Laryn Pearl Kuethe, 33, of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a long hard battle with gastroparesis and other diabetic-related complications.

A celebration of life open house will honor her spunky, adventurous, crazy, beautiful life from 4-8 p.m. December 6, 2019, at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Ben and Megan Julian. All are welcome to attend.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.