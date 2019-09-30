Laura Addie Hopfinger, 97, of Granite City, passed September 30, 2019, at Gateway Regional Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City.
Burial will be private.
