Laura Ann Cox

Laura Ann Cox, 60, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 2:06 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3201 E. 23rd St. in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.