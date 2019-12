Laura Emma Loyet, 87, of Highland, died Monday, December 2, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.