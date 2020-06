Laura J. Kroeger-Manley

Laura J. Kroeger-Manley, 91, formerly of Wood River and Burlington, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.