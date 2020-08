Laura Jean Antoff

Laura Jean Antoff, 61, of Granite City, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 25 percent of church capacity, which is 125 people. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.