Laura Lee McIlvoy, 77, of Glen Carbon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. Jennifer Hauser officiating. Private family interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.