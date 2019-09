Laverne Cheryl (Meyerhoff) Rippy

Laverne Cheryl (Meyerhoff) Rippy, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 3:44 a.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at White Ford Cemetery in Dover, Tenn.