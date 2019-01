LaVerne Luster

LaVerne Luster, 96, of Edwardsville, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at her residence.

She will be cremated according to her wishes and a private graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements.