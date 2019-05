Lavon Lea (Simmons) Rea

Lavon Lea (Simmons) Rea, 72, of Bethalto, formerly of St. Louis, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Integrity Nursing and Rehab in Wood River, with her family by her side.

A celebration of Lavon’s life will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Rev. Gary Payne officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at McGee Chapel Cemetery in Marble Hill, Mo.