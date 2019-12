Lawrence “Larry” Erik Eastman, 77, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully at 5:55 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, with Pastor David Kern and Pastor George Gude officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.