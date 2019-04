Lawrence “Larry” Militello

Lawrence “Larry” Militello, 60, of Granite City, passed away on April 28, 2019.

In celebration of Larry’s life, graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, is serving the family.