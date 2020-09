Lawrence N. Albert

Lawrence N. Albert, age 90, of Brighton, died at 8:45 p.m. on September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Due to Covid, there will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at Shipman Cemetery, where he will be buried in the Albert Family plot. Masks and social distancing required.

