LeAnn Walsh

LeAnn Walsh, 51, of Godfrey, died at 5:18 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.