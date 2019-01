Lee Ann Whitlow

Lee Ann Whitlow, 84, of Caseyville, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at Knollwood Assisted Living in Caseyville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Rev. Nancy Gamache to officiate. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.