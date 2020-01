Lee Picklesimer

Lee Picklesimer, 72, of Edwardsville, passed January 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St. in Edwardsville, Rev. Doug Job officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors.