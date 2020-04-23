Lela J. Groves
Lela J. Groves, 67, of Jerseyville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
