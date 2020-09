Leland Charles Bernt

Leland Charles Bernt, 87, peacefully passed September 4, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy Center.

Due to COVID retrictions, a total of 25 people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf, 2521 Edwards St., Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery.