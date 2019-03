Lenora Elvina Vaughn, 90, of Granite City, passed away at her home at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.

The family will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Granite First Assembly of God, 2317 Madison Ave. in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.