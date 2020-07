Lenora Rose

Lenora Rose of Calhoun County passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 92.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meppen on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Burial will be at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.