Lenore Mae McBroom Welty

Lenore Mae McBroom Welty, 87, of Granite City, born October 1, 1931, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019.

Lenore was born in Neeleyville, Mo., and was employed as a sales clerk prior to her marriage to Jesse Welty on May 26, 1950, in Jonesboro, Ark. They were married 61 years and 9 months at the time of Jesse’s death. Lenore was a housewife and mother and was an Avon Representative for 10 years.

Lenore attended Grace Baptist Church, where she served in many positions over the past 50 years. Many called her “Mom” or “Grandma” and hugs and kisses were always welcomed and expected. She enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and dolls and was an avid lifelong Cardinals baseball fan. Her family was her greatest treasure on earth. She delighted in her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and looked forward to one more on the way.

Lenore was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Welty; her parents, Jeff McBroom and Irene Miller; her stepfather Arthur Miller; sisters, Betty Palmer and Bobbie Graham; brother, Eddie McBroom; and great-grandson Kuyper Ferry.

She is survived by her two sons; Richard Welty of Granite City and Larry (Anne) Welty of Florissant, Mo.; and four daughters, Frances (Mike) Huffaker of Aurora, Colo., Vickie (Ron) Ferry of Granite City, Susan (Robert) Vincenzes of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Linda (Julian) Drummond of Monument, Colo.; two granddaughters, Veronica (Christ) Chapman of Effingham, Ill., and Shawn (Scott) Peck of Clarksville, Tenn.; nine grandsons, Michael Huffaker Jr. of Austin, Texas, William (Whitney) Huffaker of Aurora, Colo., Jonathan (Ann-Marie) Ferry of St. Louis, Greggory (Monique) Ferry of San Diego, Calif., Daniel Welty (Julia VanderPol, fiancee) of Olathe, Kan., Mark Welty of Sterling Heights, Mich., Nigel Drummond of Monument, Colo., Derek Drummond of Georgetown, Texas, and Jacob Vincenzes of Cheyenne, Wyo.; 16 great-grandchildren, Triston and Alaura Peck, Hannah and Cailee Chapman, Kaitlyn, Colin, Gracie and Allison Ferry, Riah, Jesse and Calvin Huffaker, Parker Hilden, Renee Drummond, Adelina, Felicity and Eliana Ferry. Lenore was an aunt and great-aunt.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, with additional visitation one hour prior to service.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners St. Louis Hospital, Metabolic Research Unit or Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse).