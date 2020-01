Leo “Crazy Legs” Dugger

Leo “Crazy Legs” Dugger, 85, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, at Bethalto United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bill Pyatt officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.