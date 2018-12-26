Leon Nicholas Hubert

Leon Nicholas Hubert, 97, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 28, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Father Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, with the committal service to take place in Reiss Chapel.