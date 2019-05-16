Leona Caroline Meyer

Leona Caroline Meyer, 96, fell asleep in the peace of the Lord on May 10, 2019, at Granite Mesa Nursing Home in Marble Falls, Texas, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights. Pastor Jeffrey Hemmer and Rev. Marty Springer will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Fairview Heights.