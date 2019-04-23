Leonard A. Ventimiglia

Leonard A. Ventimiglia, 73, of Godfrey, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

He was born on May 12, 1945, in Alton, the son of Tony and Edith (Ford) Ventimiglia of Alton.

Leonard was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He worked as a licensed barber in the 1960s and owned a hair restoration business for many years. He continued working in the hair industry as well as serving as the president of Tony’s Restaurant downtown Alton and Restorative Health in St. Louis until the time of his passing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paul (Erin) Ventimiglia of Godfrey, Elizabeth “Betsy” Bechel of Godfrey, and Lenny Ventimiglia of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Adriana, Katie, Anthony, Johnpaul, Joseph, Lucas Ventimiglia, Michael and Chris Bechel, “Pinky” and Alexis Ventimiglia; a brother, Michael Ventimiglia of Alton, and his longtime partner, Annette Albani.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Paul Nguyen, OMV, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Church in Alton.

