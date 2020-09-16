Leonard Herman Pohlman

Leonard Herman Pohlman of Godfrey passed away September 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 2, 1928, in Meppen, Ill., to Gerhart Pohlman and Alice (Kiel) Pohlman.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On February 13, 1951, he married Lorene M. Wendle at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Beltrees, Ill.

He was one of the original members of St. Ambrose Church and enjoyed participating in the church choir. He volunteered his service for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Alton.

He loved Cardinal baseball, playing golf with his sons, fishing and coaching his son’s baseball teams.

Leonard was retired after 44 years as a foreman with Laclede Steel.

He is survived by his wife of Lorene after 69 years of marriage and five sons, Richard (Karen) Pohlman of Arnold, Mo., Robert Pohlman of Alton, Mark (Debbie) Pohlman of Godfrey, Patrick (Connie) Pohlman of Kirkwood, Mo., Phillip P. Pohlman of Godfrey; niece Mary (Tungett) Steckel of Jerseyville; 15 grandchildren, Michael, Becky, David, Brian, Jackie, Olivia, Jennifer, Matthew, Natalie, Maggie, Peter, Claire, Leah, Greg and Suzanne; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ronald (Toni) Pohlman of Brussels, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his sister Estelle Osland and brothers William and Ralph Pohlman.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Ambrose Church of Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.