Leonard J. Friederich

Leonard J. Friederich, 96, of Glen Carbon, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of Leonard’s life, visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, with Fr. Zac Edgar officiating at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at a later date at the Lake of Egypt.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.