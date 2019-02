Leonard LaVell Hancock

Leonard LaVell Hancock, 54, of Wood River, passed away unexpectedly at 8:32 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center ER in Alton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20. Burial will follow at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery in Hettick, Ill.