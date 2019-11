Leonard W. “Pete” Bivens

Leonard W. “Pete” Bivens, 89, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Villa Rose in Bethalto.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Moro Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Marc Wendleton officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.