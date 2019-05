Leroy “Cotton” Daniels

Leroy “Cotton” Daniels, 84, of Hartford, passed away January 22, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.

A memorial celebration will be held for Leroy from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Hartford Assembly of God Church, 105 E. Watkins in Hartford.

Gray Funeral Home is handling arrangements.