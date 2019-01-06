Leslie “Rusty” J. Cooper

Leslie “Rusty” J. Cooper, 91, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 8:15 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at his residence, under the care of Unity Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Marc Wendleton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites being performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308.