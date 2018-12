Leslie E. Malan, 87, of Highland, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Dammert Geriatric Center-Our Lady of the Snow in Belleville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 4, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 5, at First Baptist Church in Highland. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, January 5, at the church, with Rev. Rob Kirbach, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Gullick Cemetery in Highland.