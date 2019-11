Letha L. Poore, 94, Griggsville, Ill., passed away at 1:20 a.m. November 27, 2019, at Griggsville Estates in Griggsville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Pastor Jimmy Hodges will officiate. Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery.