Leveda May “Becky” Cook

Leveda May “Becky” Cook, 94, of Moro, passed away at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Duane Lindsey will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.