Lida Lou Gillham

Lida Lou Gillham (nee Smith), 88, of Edwardsville, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Webster Groves, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 20, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 21, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.