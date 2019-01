Lila L. Tavernier, 88, died at her home in Godfrey at 2:32 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, January 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dave Burger will officiate. Burial will be private at Godfrey Cemetery.